Siblings Arrested With 435 Kg Smack In Muzaffarpur Bust

Police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have made a significant breakthrough, arresting two siblings and seizing a massive 435 kg of smack, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation.

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Key Points Two siblings were arrested in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in connection with a large drug bust.

Police seized 435 kg of smack, packed in 2,015 packets, from their house in Hanuman Nagar village.

The operation also led to the recovery of Rs 2.10 lakh in cash.

The arrested siblings allegedly confessed to storing and selling the contraband.

The family has a history of alleged involvement in drug trafficking, with other members previously arrested under the NDPS Act.

Two siblings were arrested with 435 kg of smack in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The contraband, packed in 2,015 packets, was allegedly being stored and sold from the house in Hanuman Nagar village in the Gaighat police station area, Muzaffarpur Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises on Thursday and seized the drugs, along with 2.10 lakh in cash, he said.

The siblings allegedly confessed to storing and selling smack from their house, he claimed.

"A case has been registered at Gaighat police station, and further investigation is underway. Police are also verifying the criminal antecedents of the arrested siblings, while they are being sent to judicial custody," Prabhakar said.

The family had a history of alleged involvement in drug trafficking, police said, adding that the mother and wife of one of the arrested accused had earlier been sent to judicial custody in connection with an NDPS Act case.

Police are investigating the alleged drug network to identify its other links and ascertain the source of the seized smack, the SP said.