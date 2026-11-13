Siang Project Row: UBSS Sets Three Conditions For Talks

The Siang Project has remained a contentious issue, with sections of local communities and indigenous organisations raising concerns over its potential social and environmental consequences.

IMAGE: The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: Sabir Nishat

Key Points UBSS rejects Arunachal government's outreach over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

UBSS Chairman Bigam Pertin calls the release of four detainees a correction of arbitrary detention, not a goodwill gesture.

Sets three conditions for dialogue: Withdrawal of FIRs, unconditional release of remaining detainees and removal of paramilitary forces from civilian areas.

The Uttama Bor Abor Sanrakshana Sanrachana (UBSS), an organisation opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh, has rejected the state government's latest outreach, questioning its portrayal of the release of four detainees as a confidence-building measure and setting three conditions for resuming dialogue.

In a letter dated November 11 to the Adi Ba Kebang United (ABK-U), the chief minister's office said the release of four persons on November 7, who had been detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, was intended as a confidence-building measure.

UBSS Chairman Bigam Pertin, however, dismissed the government's characterisation, arguing that the four men -- Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron -- had been detained since October 9 without having committed any crime.

Their release after nearly a month should be seen as a belated correction of what he described as arbitrary detention rather than a goodwill gesture by the government, Pertin said.

UBSS lays down three conditions for dialogue

Questioning the administration's authority over traditional village institutions, Pertin also said the suspension or revocation of Gaon Burahs (Village Headmen) had made little difference on the ground.

According to him, villagers continued to recognise the suspended Gaon Burahs as legitimate representatives under customary law and involved them in community affairs despite the administration's action against them.

While maintaining that community and national organisations, including ABK(U), the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and SAAYA, remained open to dialogue, Pertin outlined three conditions for any meaningful engagement with the government.

The first condition is the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against activists and community members in connection with the October 23 incident.

The second is the unconditional release of all remaining detainees while the third calls for the complete withdrawal of paramilitary forces from civilian areas across the three Siang districts.

Pertin also called for the redeployment of these forces to Aksai Chin, which he said was under Chinese occupation.

Meanwhile, UBSS is pursuing a constitutional petition, WP/66/2026, before the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati high court against five government respondents. The petition was filed in February 2026.

Through the legal proceedings, the organisation is seeking Project Affected Family (PAF) status for downstream populations in Dibang district.

It is also demanding the construction of an expressway-grade, high-embankment highway formation, measuring 25 feet in height and 30 metres in width, at an estimated cost of Rs 9,500 crore.

Another key demand is the holding of mandatory public hearings in Assam, reflecting concerns over the project's potential downstream implications beyond Arunachal Pradesh.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed on the Siang river, has remained a contentious issue, with sections of local communities and indigenous organisations raising concerns over its potential social and environmental consequences.

The latest exchange underscores the widening differences between the Arunachal Pradesh government and organisations opposing or raising concerns over the project. With the UBSS insisting on the fulfilment of its three conditions before any further engagement, the prospects of an early resolution through dialogue remain uncertain.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff