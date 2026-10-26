Why There Is Unrest In Arunachal Pradesh

Indigenous communities fear that a large reservoir could submerge ancestral land and settlements, disrupt traditional livelihoods and damage forests, wildlife habitats and river ecosystems in a seismically active Himalayan region.

IMAGE: Charred remains of vehicles after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang river turned violent in Pasighat, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on October 24, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Violent protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh have prompted the Centre to rush around 250 Rapid Action Force personnel to the state after an National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) office, a police station and the residences of political leaders were targeted.

The violence erupted in East Siang district after a 12-hour bandh on October 23, with unrest continuing until around 3.30 am on October 24.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remained in force in parts of the district on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the Pasighat police station after the protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Centre rushes around 250 Rapid Action Force personnel in to violence-hit East Siang district.

Protesters torched an NHPC office and damaged police vehicles; residences of BJP leaders and MLAs were targeted.

Clashes involved stone-pelting and tear gas, with several police personnel and a journalist reportedly injured.

Protesters seek cancellation of the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, suspension of survey work and withdrawal of security forces.

IMAGE: Mangled vehicles at Pasighat after the protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

NHPC office torched, BJP leaders' homes attacked

Protesters set fire to an NHPC office, a police station and seven police vehicles in Pasighat.

The residences of Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong and MLAs Ninong Ering and Oni Panyang were allegedly vandalised or looted.

The office of the Adi Bane Kebang, the apex body of the Adi community, was also damaged.

Several police personnel were injured in stone-pelting, while a journalist sustained injuries during the unrest.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Jayanti Pertin said the bandh had passed peacefully in Pasighat until its scheduled conclusion at 5 pm, but some protesters continued blocking the highway.

Pertin said the local magistrate and security forces attempted to persuade them to disperse before tear gas was used.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a vehicle in Pasighat after the protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

The protesters subsequently pelted security personnel with stones and attacked public property.

Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said around 150-200 protesters from Geku and Komkar attempted to enter Siang district at Dite-Dime on October 23, allegedly carrying machetes, lathis and slingshots.

SP Sikom said they pelted stones, attempted to damage barricades and violated prohibitory orders, prompting police action in the presence of an executive magistrate.

IMAGE: Mayhem after the protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Centre rushes 250 RAF personnel

The Union home ministry of Home directed that around 250 personnel in two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's Rapid Action Force be airlifted from Navi Mumbai aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft for deployment in Pasighat.

Several CRPF units are already stationed in the affected areas. Officials reported no fresh incidents of violence on Sunday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a vehicle in Pasighat. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

'We are deeply hurt': Anti-dam protesters

Opposition to the project has intensified over fears of displacement, loss of ancestral land and damage to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Villagers opposing the survey said they had not been adequately consulted.

"We are deeply hurt that the PFR (pre-feasibility report) is being carried out without consulting us. We are Indian citizens; we are Arunachali -- the forces must withdraw," they said.

Lamok Padun, president of the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, said the project threatened the community's land and traditional knowledge.

"In reality, we the Adis will lose our ancestral fertile land and the knowledge, self-respect that we have acquired over time," Padun said.

IMAGE: A cracked vehicle windshield after a protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

The bandh was jointly called by the Adi Bane Kebang United, the SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and the Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The protesters are demanding the release of 10 arrested or detained activists, withdrawal of security personnel from Siang and Upper Siang, suspension of all pre-feasibility report (PFR) surveys, withdrawal of cases linked to the agitation and reinstatement of suspended village headmen.

They have also sought compensation for damaged vehicles and medical expenses.

Their central slogan is "No dam, no survey."

IMAGE: A burnt building in Pasighat following the violence. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Khandu offers talks, stresses national interests

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condemned the violence and appealed for peace, maintaining that peaceful protest is a democratic right but must remain within the bounds of the law.

He has invited civil society organisations and community representatives to discuss the project's potential benefits, environmental and social implications, and concerns over land and livelihoods.

'The government's doors are always open. Any organisation or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome,' Khandu said, urging protesters to seek clarification through dialogue rather than violence.

IMAGE: Broken windowpanes after the protest. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

On Sunday, Khandu met the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and community-based organisations and held an all-party meeting of legislators to discuss the project survey.

Khandu said misinformation and misconceptions were contributing to public apprehensions and stressed the importance of transparency and accurate information.

'Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it,' he said.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed in Pasighat. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Strategic project faces indigenous resistance

The proposed project is being considered important for hydropower generation, water storage and flood management in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin, particularly amid China's plans for a major hydropower project upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

The state government has maintained that the ongoing exercise involves technical surveys to assess feasibility and does not amount to final approval for construction.

However, indigenous communities fear that a large reservoir could submerge ancestral land and settlements, disrupt traditional livelihoods and damage forests, wildlife habitats and river ecosystems in a seismically active Himalayan region.

IMAGE: Debris left in Pasighat. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Community estimates cited in reports suggest that around 27 villages could be submerged, with a much larger population potentially affected by displacement and other social and economic consequences. Official figures distinguishing direct displacement from wider impacts were not available.

The East Siang district administration has imposed restrictions to maintain public order and said detainees can submit representations to the state government against their detention orders.

With the Centre reinforcing security and the state government offering dialogue, the immediate challenge is to restore normalcy while addressing indigenous communities' concerns over the proposed mega dam.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff