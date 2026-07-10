Shri Ram Bhoomi Movie Gets Rolling

'Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, begins shooting today in Ayodhya. How can any new work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman?'

IMAGE: Anupam Kher will play the late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal in Shri Ram Bhoomi. Photograph: Kind courtesy: @AnupamPKher/X

Key Points Anupam Kher expressed his honour and commitment to accurately depict Ashok Singhal, a central figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The film, directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, will focus on the Ram Mandir movement.

Ashok Singhal served as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international working president and was instrumental in mobilising support for the Ram temple.

Shri Ram Bhoomi, produced by Z5, will showcase the Ram Mandir movement and aims to depict the events that shaped one of India's most significant socio-political and religious campaigns.

The other actors in the film are Amruta Khanvilkar and Ritwik Bhowmik. At this point of time it is not clear what characters these actors are playing in real life.

The film will be directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, who had helmed Kerala Story 2.

Anupam Kher revealed on social media that he will play Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal, one of the leading lights of the Ayodhya temple movement.

'Blame the thief, not the house'

Kher visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya this week and posted pictures of him portraying Ashok Singhal on his social media account, stating on X that he considers it an honour to portray Singhal and promised to give his best to the role.

Asked by reporters about the recent allegations of donation theft at the Ram temple trust, Kher responded, 'Those responsible should be punished but the temple itself should not be blamed. If there is an incident of theft in a house, you blame the thief, not the house.'

'What happened was wrong and should never have happened. But then Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram have existed since ancient times,' Kher added.

'It took 500 years for this temple to be established. If a few people indulge in such acts, it should not affect the temple's sanctity,' Kher stated.

Kher on Singhal

About his portrayal, Kher posted, 'I am playing the role of Shri Ashok Singhalji!! A personality who gave direction to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement with his complete devotion, unwavering resolve, and dedication.'

'He was not just a leader, but a devoted servant of Lord Shri Ram. His faith, his sensitivity, and his unshakeable belief infused this movement with new energy.'

'Bringing such a historical figure to life on screen with honesty and sensitivity is a great responsibility for me. I will strive to give my absolute best with complete devotion,' Kher stated.

He then ended the message by stating, 'I will need all of your blessings and good wishes. Jai Shri Ram!'

'Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, begins shooting today in Ayodhya. How can any new work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman? That is why I have come here to seek their blessings and to pray for the health, peace, and happiness of everyone.'

Singhal's Role in Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Ashok Singhal served as the Vishva Hindu Parishad's international working president and was one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Widely regarded as a key strategist and organiser, he played a central role in mobilising support for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Singhal helped coordinate nationwide campaigns, religious gatherings and mobilisation efforts led by the VHP in support of the Ram Janmabhoomi cause.

He remained one of the movement's most influential leaders for decades and continued to advocate for the construction of the temple until his death in 2015.

Ram Mandir: Historical Context

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was the subject of prolonged legal and political debate for several decades.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India awarded the disputed land for the construction of a Ram temple while directing that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January 2024 was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.