Teen Woman Murdered In Delhi Showroom Trial Room

Police are investigating the brutal murder of an 18-year-old woman found with her throat slit in a west Delhi showroom trial room on Saturday evening, with unrequited love suspected as the primary motive.

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Key Points An 18-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit inside a trial room at a clothing showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday evening.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder to be unrequited love or strained personal relations, as the accused allegedly knew the victim and was previously friends with her.

The accused reportedly took the victim into the trial room around her shift ending on Saturday evening, attacked her neck with a sharp-edged weapon, and then fled the spot.

Showroom employees discovered the victim in a pool of blood around 9 pm while preparing to close the establishment, immediately alerting the police.

CCTV footage from the showroom is being examined to establish the sequence of events, and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

An 18-year-old woman working at a clothing showroom was allegedly murdered by having her throat slit inside a trial room in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday evening, with police suspecting unrequited love and strained personal relations as the motive, officials said.

Police Suspect Personal Dispute

The victim, Shabnam, worked at a showroom near Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in west Delhi, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused, who allegedly knew the victim and was previously friends with her, reached the showroom around the time of her shift ending on Saturday evening.

He allegedly took her inside the trial room and attacked her neck with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot, police said.

The two had reportedly been on friendly terms earlier, but their relationship had soured over the past few months, officials said, adding that a fallout in their personal relationship is suspected to have led to the murder.

The incident came to light around 9 pm when showroom employees, while preparing to close the establishment, checked the trial room and found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found injury marks on her neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

CCTV footage from the showroom is being examined to establish the sequence of events and trace the accused's movements and escape route.

Police teams have been conducting raids to apprehend the accused. All possible angles, including a suspected case of unrequited love, are being investigated, officials said.