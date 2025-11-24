HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Should've told us hosting G20 is a difficult task: South African Prez to Modi

Should've told us hosting G20 is a difficult task: South African Prez to Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 24, 2025 09:43 IST

“You should have told us that it (hosting the G20 summit) is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral talks on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as they arrive at Expo Centre to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit being held in Africa.

In his opening remarks at the India-South Africa delegation-level talks, President Ramaphosa thanked India for its support in hosting the G20 leaders' summit.

“Thank you for the support that India has given to South Africa in hosting G20...You should have told us that it is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” Ramaphosa said with a laugh.

Modi and those present in the room also laughed at his remarks.

 

Ramaphosa said that his country has learnt a lot from India about hosting the G20.

“We have learned a lot from your hosting of the G20 … and yours was spectacular... building … ours is really small,” Ramaphosa said.

To which PM Modi quickly replied, “Small is always beautiful.”

India hosted the 18th G20 at the spectacular Bharat Mandapam in September 2023. Bharat Mandapam was unveiled ahead of the summit.

The African Union became a member of the G20 during India's presidency in 2023.

The summit was a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
