A Mohali salon in Sector 79 has been targeted for the second time by unidentified assailants who opened fire on Saturday, prompting a police investigation into the repeat incident.

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Key Points Unidentified assailants opened fire at a salon in Mohali's Sector 79 on Saturday, with no injuries reported.

This marks the second attack on the same salon, which was previously targeted on September 2.

Police have formed teams, recovered empty shells, and are examining CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Chandigarh and Punjab police had made arrests in connection with the earlier September 2 attack.

Two unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a salon in Sector 79 here on Saturday, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Second Attack On Mohali Salon Raises Concerns

This is the second time the salon has been targeted. It was earlier attacked on September 2.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gautam Cheema told reporters that two men came on a motorcycle and walked towards the salon after parking their vehicle. They opened fire at the salon. Empty shells have been recovered from the spot.

He said police teams have been formed to probe the incident and catch the culprits.

"We are also following the route taken by the accused," he added.

Police said the shots hit the salon's glass door.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects through a meticulous examination of CCTV footage and technical evidence, they said.

Chandigarh and Punjab police had earlier arrested one person each in connection with the September 2 attack on the salon.