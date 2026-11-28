The INDIA bloc is set to fiercely oppose the Constitution amendment bill on delimitation and women's reservation in Parliament, arguing it undermines SC/ST representation and poses a grave threat to Indian democracy.

IMAGE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, during the INDIA bloc floor leaders' meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday decided to jointly oppose the Constitution amendment bill for delimitation and women's reservation in Parliament.

Opposition claims the bill threatens SC/ST interests by denying them increased Lok Sabha seats based on population and is a bid to permanently capture power.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleges the bill is a BJP-RSS strategy to 'finish democracy' and could lead to an 850-member Lok Sabha.

The proposed bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and state assembly seats by 50%, with reservations frozen until 2051.

Opposition demands maintaining current Lok Sabha strength and seat allocation, with women's reservation based on existing numbers.

INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of SCs/STs and termed the move a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and end democracy in the country.

Opposition Alleges Threat To Democracy And SC/ST Rights

Addressing reporters after the two-hour meeting with floor leaders of opposition parties, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the delimitation bill is aimed at not giving the SCs/STs their increased share in Lok Sabha seats as per their latest population.

He said the population of SCs/STs has risen in the country and this will come out in the latest Census, but they are not allowing that.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier given the slogan '400-paar' during the last general elections, but by getting this bill passed, he intends to achieve the '800-paar' figure to permanently remain in power and alter the Constitution.

He also claimed that through this bill, they want to "finish democracy" in the country.

"Once the power goes into their hands, they will do anything to use this bill as a weapon to remain in power permanently. We will oppose this bill," Kharge told reporters.

The Congress chief claimed that India will become like China, where they raise hands in thousands to get a majority.

"They want to end democracy and give the government in the hands of the BJP/RSS forever. Manusmriti will be implemented, this is certain," he claimed.

Kharge also said that earlier too, the BJP planned to get this bill through, but failed due to the opposition's joint efforts.

"The Modi government's Constitutional amendment bill is a big threat to democracy, as it threatens to end democracy and take control of power permanently," he alleged.

Concerns Over Delimitation Process And CEC's Role

"They are indulging in this 'natak'. We have decided to together oppose this bill, as it is not in favour of SC/ST and they intend to finish democracy in the country," he said, claiming that the government is working strongly towards usurping power forever. They are also breaking parties like TMC, Shiv Sena, and others in this direction, he claimed.

"The country will suffer badly due to this bill," he alleged, adding that if seats rise to 850, the country will suffer and democracy will be finished.

Kharge also claimed that the government intends to hand over the task of delimitation to a "tainted" chief election commissioner, whose role is already under question for "vote chori" through SIR.

"There will be more 'golmaal' under him, as he is already under question...He can do anything - Make a general seat as SC/ST or reserve a seat from another area as general only to suit the BJP," he said.

INDIA Bloc's Demands And Parliamentary Strategy

The delimitation bill was discussed at the meeting of floor leaders of the opposition, with the clear demands that the current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained, women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha and the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years.

The opposition leaders met at Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha's residence here and deliberated on a joint strategy in view of the government's imminent move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation.

Besides Congress president Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD's Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the meeting.

No leader of the NCP-SP, which is part of the INDIA bloc, attended today's meeting as Supriya Sule had announced that she would not be able to make it due to her father's ill health.

Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among others, also attended the meeting.

While non-INDIA bloc parties such as the DMK, AAP and BJD were also invited for the meeting, they chose to stay away.

Details Of The Proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill

"Look, we need to examine this from the perspective of what is going to happen at the national level and what lies ahead. At the national level, if this Bill is passed, the number of Lok Sabha seats could increase to around 850. The first question is whether a House of 850 members can function properly," Sibal said ahead of the meeting.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The sittings will conclude on December 3.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

The objective of the present Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and the Union territories, through a delimitation exercise, the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons says.

It says the exercise shall provide for an increase of 50 per cent in the number of seats in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union territories, over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation.

On April 17, the earlier constitutional amendment Bill fell 54 votes short of the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. The government did not proceed with the accompanying bills.

The opposition has undergone a churn since then.

Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs broke away in June and announced their merger with the NDA-supporting Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Disqualification proceedings against them are pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight MPs and opposed the April Bill, said on Friday that it would back the fresh proposal if it provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase.

The DMK, with 22 MPs, has also backed the bill.

The BJP is confident of securing the required two-thirds majority, banking on the Trinamool rebels and support from some other parties that opposed the Bill in April.

The Lok Sabha has 540 sitting members and three vacancies. If Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension remains in force, 539 members, including the Speaker, can attend the proceedings.

The Bill would need 359 votes if all 538 members, other than the Speaker, vote. Absent members would lower the two-thirds threshold.