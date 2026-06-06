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Amethi Shopkeeper Held For Alleged Molestation Of Minor Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 19:57 IST

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Police in Amethi have detained a shopkeeper for the alleged molestation of a five-year-old girl, sparking concerns about child safety and prompting a swift investigation.

Key Points

  • A shopkeeper in Amethi was detained for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl.
  • The incident reportedly occurred on June 4 when the child visited the shop.
  • Police registered a case following a complaint from the victim's father.
  • The accused is currently in custody and undergoing questioning by authorities.

A shopkeeper was detained on Saturday for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in a village under the Kamrauli police station area here, police said.

Musafirkhana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Kumar Singh said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father. The accused, who belongs to another community, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

 

According to the father's complaint, the incident took place on June 4 when the child had gone to the shop to buy some items. The girl narrated her ordeal after returning home, following which the family approached the police and submitted a formal complaint on Saturday, the DSP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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