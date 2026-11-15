Balasore: Shopkeeper, Father Arrested After Boy Dies From Alleged Beating

Odisha Police have arrested a shopkeeper and his father in Balasore following the alleged beating death of an 11-year-old boy caught stealing, sparking local outrage and demands for justice.

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Key Points Odisha Police arrested a shopkeeper and his father on Sunday for allegedly beating an 11-year-old boy to death in Balasore.

The boy's body was discovered on Saturday in an under-construction market complex.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy was allegedly caught stealing money from the shop.

Irate villagers ransacked the accused's shop and blocked roads, demanding justice, which led to the arrests.

The accused are to be produced before a local court as further investigation continues.

The Odisha Police on Sunday arrested a shopkeeper and his father for allegedly beating a boy to death in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said.

Investigation Into Balasore Child Death

The body of the 11-year-old boy was found in an under-construction market complex room near the Tentulia gram panchayat office on Saturday, they said.

The duo was apprehended after irate villagers ransacked the shop of the accused and put up a road blockade demanding justice.

The minor had gone to the shop on Friday evening to purchase some groceries, and was caught by the shopkeeper while allegedly stealing money, police said.

Angry over his misconduct, the shopkeeper and his father allegedly assaulted the boy and he subsequently died, a police officer said.

The accused will be produced before a local court, said Jhon Pattanaik, inspector in-charge of Berhampur police station.

Further investigation is underway, he added.