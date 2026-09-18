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Police Attach Property And Cash Linked To Drug Trafficking In J&K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 21:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shopian police in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action under the NDPS Act, attaching a residential property and seizing cash worth over Rs 21 lakh, all allegedly acquired through the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, attached property and seized cash linked to drug trafficking.
  • A residential house in Melhura village and over Rs 4.73 lakh in cash were targeted.
  • The attached property, belonging to Farooq Ahmad Shah, is valued at Rs 16.56 lakh.
  • The action was carried out under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act.
  • Authorities are actively combating illegal drug trade by targeting assets acquired through illicit means.

Property allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from illegal trade of drugs and narcotics was attached on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Police attached a residential house constructed on land measuring 1,065 sq ft in Melhura village. Additionally, cash amounting to over Rs 4.73 lakh was also frozen/seized.

 

Police said the residential property is valued at Rs 16.56 lakh and belongs to Farooq Ahmad Shah.

The property and cash were identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics, the spokesperson said.

The action was taken under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 58/2024 of Police Station Zainapora.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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