Shopian operation to corner 2 LeT terrorists continues on 3rd day

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district are on the third day of an intensive operation to track down two local Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists, Latif and Zakir, who are believed to be trapped in a dense orchard.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as barbed wires are set up near the site of an encounter between security forces and militants, in Shopian, J&K, July 5, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An operation to trace two local LeT terrorists, Latif and Zakir, in Shopian district has entered its third day.

Security forces have cordoned off a dense orchard in the Meemandar area where the terrorists were spotted by surveillance cameras.

The Army's specialised Victor Force has deployed additional personnel to plug escape routes, despite challenging thick foliage.

Latif and Zakir are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, with Zakir reportedly joining LeT in 2024 and Latif last year.

Containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir is crucial for disrupting logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.

The operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district to trace two local terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Tayiba outfit, who were believed to be trapped in a dense orchard, entered the third day on July 6, Monday, the officials said.

The searches resumed at day break after nightlong suspension to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras on Friday last in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages.

Intensified Search Operations

A joint team of several columns of the army, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by Sunday evening.

The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

Officials said the army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all the possible escape routes through the thick foliage of the orchard, besides lighting up the area.

During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.

Profiles Of The Trapped Terrorists

According to security records, both the trapped terrorists are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. While Zakir is reportedly associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) since 2024, Latif joined the LeT ranks last year.

Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.