Shooting at US restaurant leaves multiple dead, gunman killed

A tragic shooting incident at a newly opened fast-food restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, has left multiple people dead and injured, with authorities confirming the gunman's death and launching an investigation into the motive.

IMAGE: Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, US, on August 1, 2026. Photograph: ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Twin Falls, Idaho fast-food outlet.

The gunman is confirmed deceased, and authorities have lifted shelter-in-place orders.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.

The incident occurred at a newly established restaurant in a high-density commercial area.

Law enforcement cordoned off roads and cautioned the public against social media misinformation.

Multiple people were killed, and several others sustained injuries during a shooting at a fast-food outlet in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Josh Palmer, the public information officer for the city, confirmed that the gunman is deceased, after which all shelter-in-place instructions were lifted.

Addressing reporters on Saturday evening, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said, "We believe that the threat to the community is over."

Although municipal authorities have not officially confirmed the exact death toll, details previously provided to CNN indicated that at least three people lost their lives, though it remains uncertain whether the gunman was included in that initial figure.

Investigation Underway Into Motive And Suspect Identity

Investigating agencies are currently attempting to establish the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the attack.

Hicks stated that the suspect 'was nearby on the scene there, and we are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind that'.

Video footage recorded during the incident showed panicked patrons and staff, identifiable by their red aprons and branded paper hats, running frantically into the parking lot as several shots rang out.

Law enforcement officials suspect the involvement of a lone gunman, though Palmer told CNN that investigators are working 'to determine now some of the other individuals who may have been involved in it'.

New Fast-Food Outlet Becomes Scene Of US Public Shooting

The violence erupted at a newly established fast-food outlet that had been operational for only a week.

Situated in a high-density commercial area on the north side of Twin Falls, the site is surrounded by hotels and retail establishments serving the regional hub, located roughly 130 miles southeast of Boise.

The incident adds to a broader pattern of public shootings across the United States that have forced civilians to flee everyday locations, including food festivals, parades, places of worship and community gatherings, according to CNN.

Authorities Caution Against Misinformation Amidst Aftermath

In the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement temporarily cordoned off surrounding roads and the Perrine Bridge, the primary crossing over the Snake River Canyon.

Advising the public to ignore unverified reports, Palmer stated, "I would caution people; we're seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, so just be cautious."

Expressing gratitude for the emergency services, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo wrote on X, 'I'm grateful for the swift response of Idaho's first responders.'