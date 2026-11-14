How Delhi Police Foiled Attacks On Bollywood Actor, Businessman

Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully thwarted major extortion plots targeting a prominent Bollywood actor and a Delhi businessman, arresting two key individuals linked to a foreign-based gangster and an Instagram influencer's murder.

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Key Points Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur and Deep Singh in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

The arrests foiled planned extortion-related attacks on a Bollywood actor and a Delhi businessman, allegedly orchestrated by a foreign-based gangster.

Deep Singh was wanted for the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

The planned attack on the Bollywood actor was reportedly linked to the actor's alleged remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Vikas Thakur was involved in supplying illegal firearms and conducting reconnaissance for extortion, while Deep Singh entered organised crime through local gangs.

Delhi Police has arrested an accused wanted in the murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu along with another alleged shooter linked to a foreign-based gangster, foiling planned extortion-related attacks on a Bollywood actor and a Delhi businessman, a senior officer said here on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deep alias Deepak Singh, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Foiled Extortion Plots And High-Profile Targets

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of the foreign-based gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman. Deep was expected to join him later, but police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed.

Following Vikas's arrest, the police tracked down Deep in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

His arrest also helped foil a planned firing attack on a prominent Bollywood actor in Mumbai, the officer said, but did not reveal the identity of the actor.

The gangster had allegedly instructed Deep to remain in hiding in Mumbai until the attack on the actor, reportedly planned over the latter's alleged remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, could be carried out, police said.

Accused's Criminal Background And Gang Links

According to the police, Vikas allegedly became involved in criminal activities through snatching and illegal betting before joining organised criminal networks.

He allegedly started supplying illegal firearms to gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023 and later worked with other gangsters, including Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik, arranging weapons, recruiting members and conducting reconnaissance for extortion operations, the officer said.

Influencer Murder Connection And Ongoing Probe

Deep, who had earlier worked as a truck helper and driver, allegedly entered organised crime through local gang members.

He is accused of carrying out the deadly October 3 attack on Mad Sandhu in Amritsar along with an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, who has already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station. Further investigation is underway.