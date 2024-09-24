News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shocking! 70-year-old woman crawls 2 km to collect pension

Shocking! 70-year-old woman crawls 2 km to collect pension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 24, 2024 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 70-year-old woman in Odisha's Keonjhar district was forced to crawl nearly two kilometres from her home to the panchayat office to collect her old-age pension.

IMAGE: The elderly woman said a panchayat official had asked her to visit the office to collect the monthly pension and she had to crawl to reach there. Photograph: X

The ailing woman identified as Pathuri Dehury, a resident of Raisuan gram panchayat, cannot walk.

A video of Dehury crawling on a village road has gone viral on social media.

 

The state government earlier issued a directive to officials to deliver the pension of elderly and disabled beneficiaries to their doorstep.

Dehury, however, said a panchayat official had asked her to visit the office to collect the monthly pension and she had to crawl to reach there on Saturday.

The gram panchayat concerned is under Telkoi block in Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's home district Keonjhar.

Telkoi block development officer (BDO) Geeta Murmu told PTI that the old-age pension was earlier sent to her bank account.

However, as she became ill and expressed her inability to visit the bank, the local administration has started disbursing the pension by hand, she said.

Now, the panchayat extension officer was asked to disburse the old-age pension to Dehury at her home each month. A wheelchair has also been provided to her, the BDO said.

Raisuan sarpanch Bagun Champia said the civil supply assistant will provide rations to Dehury at her doorstep.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dana Majhi rerun: Man carries wife's body on shoulder
Dana Majhi rerun: Man carries wife's body on shoulder
What Dana Majhi's ordeal tells you about India
What Dana Majhi's ordeal tells you about India
Another shocker from Odisha: Woman's body broken at hip, slung on bamboo pole
Another shocker from Odisha: Woman's body broken at hip, slung on bamboo pole
An Egg Recipe You Should Know!
An Egg Recipe You Should Know!
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Indian women ready to conquer the world
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome
Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome

More like this

Shocking! Covid-19 dead body carried in auto in T'gana

Shocking! Covid-19 dead body carried in auto in T'gana

SHOCKING: Man carries body of son after hospital denies help

SHOCKING: Man carries body of son after hospital denies help

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances