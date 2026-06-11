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Mala SHO Found Hanging In Official Quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 14:30 IST

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An investigation is underway in Thrissur, Kerala, after Mala Station House Officer Rajesh R was tragically found hanging in his official quarters, prompting police to probe potential personal or workplace factors.

Key Points

  • Mala Station House Officer Rajesh R (45) was found dead in his official quarters in Thrissur, Kerala.
  • The officer had been on leave and was discovered by a colleague after failing to report for duty.
  • Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the death.
  • Investigators are searching for a suicide note and will record statements from family and colleagues.

A station house officer was found hanging in his official quarters in this district on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh R (45), who was serving as the SHO of the Mala station.

Investigation Underway Into Officer's Demise

According to police officials, Rajesh, a native of Sooranad in Kollam district, had been serving at Mala for the past two months after being transferred there ahead of the Assembly election. Officials said Rajesh had been on leave for the past few days and was expected to return to duty on Thursday.

 

However, when he failed to report for duty and could not be reached by phone, a colleague went to his quarters and found him hanging. Thrissur rural district police chief and the Irinjalakuda deputy superintendent of police reached the quarters and inspected the scene.

Officials at Mala police station said an investigation had been launched into the incident and that the circumstances surrounding the death were yet to be ascertained. As part of the probe, investigators searched the quarters to determine whether the officer had left behind a suicide note. Statements from his colleagues and family members will also be recorded to ascertain whether the death was linked to personal issues or workplace-related factors, officials said.

The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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