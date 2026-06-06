Four Police Personnel Suspended In POCSO Case Compromise Row

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer, have been suspended in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, following serious allegations of dereliction of duty and facilitating a compromise in a sensitive POCSO case.

Key Points Four police personnel, including the Ramgarh SHO, have been suspended in Samba district.

The suspensions are due to allegations of dereliction of duty in a POCSO case.

Police officials are accused of facilitating a compromise in the sensitive case.

Samba SSP Anuj Kumar has ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations.

A new SHO has been appointed for Ramgarh following the administrative action.

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer, have been suspended over allegations of dereliction of duty for allegedly facilitating a compromise in a POCSO case in Samba district, officials said.

Departmental Inquiry Ordered

According to the order issued by Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar, the suspended personnel include the Ramgarh SHO, a probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), they said. The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations against the police officials to ascertain the facts and determine responsibility in connection with the handling of the case registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Following the action, Inspector Ajay Singh Chib has been posted as the new Ramgarh SHO and a Special Police Officer (SPO) has been transferred to Goran Police Chowki.