HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Police Personnel Suspended In POCSO Case Compromise Row

Four Police Personnel Suspended In POCSO Case Compromise Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 21:36 IST

x

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer, have been suspended in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, following serious allegations of dereliction of duty and facilitating a compromise in a sensitive POCSO case.

Key Points

  • Four police personnel, including the Ramgarh SHO, have been suspended in Samba district.
  • The suspensions are due to allegations of dereliction of duty in a POCSO case.
  • Police officials are accused of facilitating a compromise in the sensitive case.
  • Samba SSP Anuj Kumar has ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations.
  • A new SHO has been appointed for Ramgarh following the administrative action.

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer, have been suspended over allegations of dereliction of duty for allegedly facilitating a compromise in a POCSO case in Samba district, officials said.

Departmental Inquiry Ordered

According to the order issued by Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar, the suspended personnel include the Ramgarh SHO, a probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), they said. The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations against the police officials to ascertain the facts and determine responsibility in connection with the handling of the case registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Following the action, Inspector Ajay Singh Chib has been posted as the new Ramgarh SHO and a Special Police Officer (SPO) has been transferred to Goran Police Chowki.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

3 cops suspended for assaulting woman over inter-faith relationship
3 cops suspended for assaulting woman over inter-faith relationship
Manipur women paraded naked: 5 cops suspended
Manipur women paraded naked: 5 cops suspended
Police Constable Dismissed in Udhampur Narcotics Case
Police Constable Dismissed in Udhampur Narcotics Case
Why Noida Police Officers Were Suspended in Rape Case
Bhopal gang rape case: 5 cops suspended, senior officer transferred
Bhopal gang rape case: 5 cops suspended, senior officer transferred

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport0:58

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar1:15

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer Wife's Call0:41

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO