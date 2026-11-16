Shivakumar moves into 160-year-old heritage building, renames it 'Ganga'

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has officially moved into his new residence, 'Ganga', formerly the Kumara Krupa Guest House, sparking debate over heritage preservation and public expenditure.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with his wife, Usha Shivakumar, performs rituals during the inauguration of the renovated Kumara Krupa Guest House, now renamed 'Ganga' and designated it as the official residence, in Bengaluru, November 16, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has designated the old Kumara Krupa Guest House as his official residence, renaming it 'Ganga'.

Opposition parties have criticised the move, alleging "alterations" to the 160-year-old heritage building.

CM Shivakumar stated that only about 10 per cent modification was made, preserving the building's heritage, and that most furniture was reused to minimise costs.

A private pooja was held on Monday, and the CM plans to officially start meeting people at the residence from Thursday.

The residence features rooms and meeting spaces named after Karnataka's rivers, and security arrangements account for most of the expenditure.

The Karnataka government has renamed the old building of Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru as 'Ganga' and declared it the official residence of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, even as the Opposition bloc has objected to the "alterations" to a 160-year-old heritage building that underwent "about 10 percent modifications".

CM Shivakumar and his family held a special pooja at the new official residence on Monday.

According to a government order issued on Monday, the decision was taken following the renovation of the old guest house building.

New Official Residence 'Ganga'

The government said the premises would be used to receive visitors meeting the chief minister, hear public grievances, record complaints and related details in a software system, and manage documents submitted by visitors.

The building will also facilitate the conduct of meetings and official programmes, the order stated.

"The old building of Kumara Krupa government guest house on Kumara Krupa Road, Bengaluru, is hereby renamed as Ganga and declared the official residence of the Hon'ble Chief Minister," the government order said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he is moving out of his private residence to Kumara Krupa with some modifications.

"About 10 percent modification has been done by making some additions while maintaining the building's heritage," he said.

Stating that a private pooja was performed at the new official residence on Monday, the CM said, he had not invited anyone for the event.

"On Thursday, I will invite all 224 MLAs, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Council. After that, I will officially begin meeting people at this residence," he added.

Though some work is still pending, the pooja was performed on Monday because it was an auspicious day.

"My family will move here only after another 8-10 days, but I will begin meeting people here from Thursday," the CM said.

Cost and Heritage Preservation

He further said the residence has been named 'Ganga', and several rooms and meeting spaces are named after rivers of Karnataka.

Noting that some people may worry about the expenditure, Shivakumar said the expenses are mainly related to security arrangements, including work on the compound and other security-related requirements.

"As far as furniture is concerned, 80 to 90 per cent of it is my personal, old furniture. I brought furniture from my previous residence and placed it here. I have also reused furniture that was already available at Kumara Krupa. Some cots have also been reused. Only two cots were brought from my own house," he said, adding that some people have filed RTI applications and written seeking details of expenditure.

When asked to disclose the expenditure, the CM said, "I do not know the exact amount yet. I am not aware of the bills they will submit. It may be a small amount. You may be surprised when you hear it."

Kota stone flooring has been used, which costs only Rs 60 per unit. Some marble or granite was also used, costing around Rs 80 per unit. The original structure has been retained, he said.

"I was conscious that I could face criticism over the expenditure. That is precisely why I have retained old furniture. I have brought furniture from my own house; also, those at the old Kumara Krupa quarters are used. That is all," Shivakumar said.

Opposition's Concerns and CM's Response

When asked about opposition's allegations that the chief minister is making changes to a heritage building, he said, "Isn't it their duty to criticise. Let them criticise. I will invite them as well. They can come and see the place for themselves."

Highlighting that people who come to meet him will be accommodated in the new official residence, the CM said he will also meet them at the office.

"There is Krishna (CM's home office, which is used for official meetings) nearby for members of the public to meet me. If I have to meet some MLAs or officers or hold briefings, there will be separate halls here. I am also arranging a hall for emergency meetings. It may take another two or three months to complete all the remaining work," he said.

Significance of an Official Residence

A chief minister needs an official residence. "None of us is going to remain in office permanently. Since the facility should not go to waste, I have taken this decision," he added.

Opposing the renovation of the Kumara Krupa guest house, opposition parties BJP and JD(S) had earlier accused Shivakumar of "altering" the over 160-year-old heritage building for personal interests.

According to official sources, the main stone structure of the Kumara Krupa guest house was constructed in 1856, and additional rooms were added around 1960.

"Converting the heritage building Kumara Krupa, associated with the memories of Diwan (of erstwhile Mysuru kingdom) K Seshadri Iyer and where the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, once stayed, into a home office merely to satisfy personal desires is a great betrayal of history," the opposition parties had said.

Government bungalows 'Cauvery' and 'Anugraha' have served as chief minister's residences in the past.