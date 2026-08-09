Shivakumar heads to Delhi amid cabinet portfolio talks, reshuffle buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is in New Delhi to engage with the Congress high command, aiming to finalise crucial cabinet portfolio allocations and address growing discontent among legislators ahead of the state's monsoon session.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid a portfolio allocation tussle at his residence, in Bengaluru, August 7, 2026. Photograph: Office of Siddaramaiah/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar is in New Delhi to discuss cabinet portfolio allocation.

Discussions will address discontent among legislators who were not included in the recent cabinet expansion.

Speculation suggests a possible minor cabinet reshuffle to accommodate disgruntled lawmakers.

Pressure is mounting to appoint a woman minister to the single vacant cabinet berth.

The CM aims to complete these decisions before the state Legislature's monsoon session begins on August 13.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will arrive in New Delhi late on Sunday evening, amid speculation that he may discuss portfolio allocation among the newly inducted ministers with the Congress high command.

According to the CM's travel schedule shared with the media, Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a meeting with senior Supreme Court advocates at Karnataka Bhavan after arriving in the national capital.

His return schedule to Bengaluru remains open.

Shivakumar's Delhi Agenda: Portfolio Allocation And Discontent Management

There is intense speculation within party circles that Shivakumar's Delhi visit could include discussions with the Congress high command on the allocation of portfolios to the 19 new ministers inducted into his cabinet on August 3.

Discussions are likely on the discontent among legislators who aspired for ministerial berths, particularly senior leaders who were left out of the cabinet expansion.

Over the past three to four days, Shivakumar, KPCC president B K Hariprasad, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and a few ministers have reached out to legislators who were left out of the ministry in an effort to pacify them.

On Sunday, Shivakumar met senior MLA and former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Addressing Cabinet Reshuffle And Gender Representation

There are reports that Shivakumar may consider a minor cabinet reshuffle, replacing a couple of incumbents to make room for disgruntled lawmakers who continue to demand ministerial berths, according to sources.

There is, however, no official confirmation of such a move. With no women represented in his cabinet, pressure is also mounting on Shivakumar to fill the lone vacant berth with a woman minister.

The CM wants to complete these exercises ahead of the monsoon session of the state Legislature, which begins on August 13, party sources said.

Two months after assuming office as CM, Shivakumar expanded his cabinet on August 3 by inducting 19 ministers, taking its total strength to 33. One berth remains vacant.