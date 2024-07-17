News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shivaji's tiger claw brought to Mumbai, to go on display in Satara

Shivaji's tiger claw brought to Mumbai, to go on display in Satara

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wagh nakh or tiger claw-shaped weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was brought to Mumbai from a London museum on Wednesday, state Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

This wagh nakh will now be taken to Satara in western Maharashtra, where it will be displayed from July 19.

"The wagh nakh has landed," Mungantiwar told PTI in response to a question, but did not divulge any further details.

 

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday said the wagh nakh will be accorded a grand welcome in Satara.

The weapon brought from London has a bulletproof cover and security has been beefed up, he told reporters.

The weapon will be kept at a museum in Satara for seven months, he said.

Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, reviewed the security arrangements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in the district on Tuesday.

"The wagh nakh is being brought to Shahunagari (Satara) from a London museum on July 19," he said.

Desai said the wagh nakh being bought to Maharashtra is an inspiring moment and it will be welcomed in Satara in a grand ceremony.

Mungantiwar said in the legislative assembly last week that the wagh nakh being brought to the state from London was used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He made the comments after a historian claimed the wagh nakh used by the Maratha empire founder to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659 was in Satara itself.

Mungantiwar had also rejected the claim that the government spent several crore rupees to bring the weapon from Victoria and Albert Museum in London to Maharashtra, and said the travel expenses and signing of the agreement cost Rs 14.08 lakh.

The museum in London initially agreed to give the weapon for one year, but the state government persuaded it to hand it over for display in the state for three years, he said.

"After a lot of efforts, the wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra due to successful efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Desai said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shivaji's 'Tiger Claws' set for India journey from UK
Shivaji's 'Tiger Claws' set for India journey from UK
Shivaji's slaying of Afzal Khan: Who struck first?
Shivaji's slaying of Afzal Khan: Who struck first?
'What does VHP know about Afzal Khan's tomb?'
'What does VHP know about Afzal Khan's tomb?'
SC blames Delhi govt for nod to cut 422 trees
SC blames Delhi govt for nod to cut 422 trees
No need for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Suvendu
No need for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Suvendu
First Indian in 100m hurdles, Yarraji credits mom
First Indian in 100m hurdles, Yarraji credits mom
UP BJP chief meets Modi as dissent against Yogi mounts
UP BJP chief meets Modi as dissent against Yogi mounts
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Wagh nakh' used by Shivaji to kill Afzal to come home

'Wagh nakh' used by Shivaji to kill Afzal to come home

Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies

Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances