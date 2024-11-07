News
Shivaji temple, scrapping of Dharavi project in Uddhav's manifesto

Shivaji temple, scrapping of Dharavi project in Uddhav's manifesto

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 07, 2024 14:36 IST
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray unviles his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Photograph: @OfficeofUT/X

Thackeray, while releasing the manifesto at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP, will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.

Thackeray said every district will have a temple of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme and remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well, if the MVA comes to power.

He also promised free travel for women in public transport buses.

 

Apart from recruiting 18,000 women in state's police force, Thackeray said all female police stations will also be established in Maharashtra.

The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai.

Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Affordable houses will be built for "sons of the soil" in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, he added.

Thackeray also said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas (fishing community settlements) and Gaothans (villages) and their development will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

On generating employment, the Sena-UBT head said his party will work towards creating jobs. Job fairs will be held in each district every three months, he added.

Thackeray also said that an International Finance Centre will be established in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
