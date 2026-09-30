Sena-UBT leader murder: 2 held, kin claim political rivalry

The brutal murder of Shiv Sena-UBT functionary Pradeep Purnekar in Thane has ignited political protests and a major police investigation into allegations of political rivalry and his activism against local mafias.

IMAGE: KShiv Sena-UBT functionary Pradeep Purnekar was brutally murdered in Thane, Maharashtra, by at least five assailants. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Key Points Police have arrested one suspect and detained another, with nine special teams dispatched to trace the remaining individuals.

The murder has triggered widespread protests, with senior Sena (UBT) leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut demanding the arrest of a former mayor and her husband, alleging political motives.

Purnekar's family and party members claim he was targeted for his activism against the builder lobby and drug networks in the Manorama Nagar area.

Authorities are investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity, as the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Police have arrested a suspected assailant and detained another in connection with the brutal murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot and assaulted by at least five individuals in Maharashtra's Thane city, triggering protests amid allegations of political rivalry.

Police registered a case against five persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act after the Sena (UBT) 'Vibhag Pramukh' (division chief) was fatally attacked on Tuesday night near Ghodbunder Road.

The accused include Papya Shinde, a former aide of Purnekar, Santosh Kanojia alias Talli, Nikhil Yadav alias 'Shooter', and two unidentified individuals.

The charges include murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention under Section 3(5), and criminal conspiracy under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with the Arms Act, 1959.

Investigation Underway In Thane Murder Case

Police officials stated on Wednesday that nine special teams have been dispatched to trace the remaining suspects, while a probe is underway to verify all conspiracy allegations made by the deceased's family.

They refused to divulge the names of the arrested individual and the detainee, citing the sensitive situation.

Political Outcry And Demands For Justice

Tensions flared on Wednesday afternoon when hundreds of Sena (UBT) workers, alongside family members and senior leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, gathered outside Kapurbawdi police station, carrying Purnekar's mortal remains post-autopsy.

Raut demanded that the police record the statement of Purnekar's son in a supplementary FIR and formally book and arrest a former mayor of Thane and her husband.

The family declared that they would not perform Purnekar's last rites until ex-Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband are named as accused and taken into custody.

Police said the motive behind the attack was not yet known and authorities are investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

Details Of The Brutal Attack Emerge

Raul said Purnekar had been consistently raising his voice against the builder lobby and drug networks in the Manorama Nagar area, and ultimately, "paid the price with his life".

According to a complaint lodged by Mandar Ghodke, a civil contractor and relative of the deceased, the incident occurred when he and his friend were sitting with Purnekar.

Ghodke stated that accused Papya Shinde arrived at Purnekar's office and signalled Ghodke and Jaiswal to step outside, the FIR said.

Shortly after stepping outside, Ghodke noticed other individuals approaching the office. Moments after they entered, four to five gunshots were heard inside the office. Ghodke and Jaiswal rushed back inside and found Purnekar lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries.

Two assailants fled the scene on a scooter, while two others fled on foot.

Purnekar was rushed via ambulance to Infinity Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the FIR said.

The complainant alleged that Shinde, who was present inside throughout the attack, suffered no injuries and made no attempt to rescue Purnekar.

Family Alleges Activism Led To Murder

Purnekar's wife Vijeta Purnekar called for strict action against the perpetrators.

She claimed the key accused Shinde and her husband once shared meals together and that she had personally bought clothes for Shinde's child.

Vijeta claimed her husband fought against the growing drug abuse among local youth in their area, despite warnings from his family to stay away from such conflicts.

"Don't do anything for others anymore; do it for yourself. I don't want politics; I have paid a huge price for it," she said.

Wider Political Reactions And Law And Order Concerns

Echoing the demand for justice, Thane Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil submitted an official memorandum to the Thane Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), requesting a thorough investigation.

He said Purnekar had launched major campaigns against illegal drugs and raised his voice against unauthorised constructions, which has sparked intense public speculation over the motive behind his killing.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) city president Manoj Pradhan launched a scathing attack on the government.

"In the last 15 days, three murders have taken place in Thane, including that of a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), and women are assaulting people inside police stations. Should we rename Thane as 'Wasseypur'? And if we call it Wasseypur, who is the 'Ramadhir Singh' of our city?" he asked.

Reacting to the crime, Sanjay Raut slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the incident is a "disgrace" for the Home Department.

Aaditya Thackeray also targeted the government over such "repeated" incidents, which he claimed prove the deteriorating law and order situation.