Key Suspects In Shiv Sena Leader Murder Case Remanded

The Special Investigation Team has made significant progress in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar murder case, securing transit remand for two key suspects and continuing their probe into the motive behind the high-profile killing.

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Key Points The SIT probing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar's murder secured transit remand for two key suspects, Santosh Kanojia and Amit Singh, from Prayagraj on Sunday.

Kanojia and Singh were formally arrested in Thane and handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC), set to appear in court on Monday.

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, including Kanojia, Singh, Subhash Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, and Nitesh Pawar.

Purnekar, a ward chief, was killed on September 29 in an attack involving gunfire and a chopper.

One pistol, a mobile phone, and the escape vehicle have been impounded, but the exact motive for the crime is yet to be established.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar has secured transit remand of two key suspects from a court in Prayagraj and brought them to Thane, an official said on Sunday.

SIT Progress In Murder Probe

The duo, identified as Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu, were formally placed under arrest in Thane and were handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).

They will be produced in a local court on Monday to secure their police custody, the official said.

Police have so far arrested five people, namely, Kanojia, Singh, Subhash alias Pappya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, and Nitesh Pawar.

Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada, was killed on September 29.

According to police, half a dozen rounds were fired during the attack on Purnekar, of which two hit the victim. Three empty shell casings and one live cartridge were recovered from the crime scene. The attackers also assaulted Purnekar with a chopper following the gunfire.

During the probe, one pistol was seized from Pawar, while Yadav's mobile phone and the vehicle used to escape after committing the crime were also impounded.

Police have yet to establish the exact motive behind the crime.