Shiv Sena to lodge MLAs in Mumbai hotel ahead of RS polls

Shiv Sena to lodge MLAs in Mumbai hotel ahead of RS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2022 11:15 IST
Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to call its MLAs to Mumbai and lodge them in a hotel to avoid any chances of poaching, a party source said on Friday evening.

Seven candidates are in the fray for six Upper House seats from Maharashtra that will go to polls.

Friday was the last day for withdrawing nomination, but no candidate has retreated, making the contest imminent.

 

"This (calling MLAs before the polls) is a normal practice," Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said, without elaborating.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded three candidates -- Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The Nationalist Congress Party has renominated Praful Patel.

The Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar.

The Congress has given candidature to Imran Pratapgarhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
