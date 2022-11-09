News
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 13:58 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

IMAGE: Sanjay Raut -- who was the executive editor of the Shiv Sena daily newspaper Saamna -- outside the Arthur Road jail before being produced in a court in Mumbai, September 19, 2022. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Special judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".

The ED had opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

