Shiv Sena member files complaint against Netflix

Last updated on: September 04, 2019 12:09 IST

Ramesh Solanki, a member of the Shiv Sena IT cell, has filed a police complaint against Netflix, alleging that the United States-based online streaming service is 'defaming Hindus and India' through shows hosted on its platform.

In his complaint filed at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, Solanki has cited examples of series like Sacred Games, Laila and Ghoul, along with shows of stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to 'paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.'

'Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light,' Solanki stated in his complaint.



'I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority -- Hindu -- in countries other than India,' he added.



Solanki urged the police to 'take necessary legal action' against Netflix for 'hurting Hindu sentiments'.



A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the commissioner of police.