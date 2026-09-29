Shiv Sena leader thrashed inside police station over monetary dispute

A high-voltage drama unfolded at Kopri Police Station in Thane as Shiv Sena youth leader Siddhesh Abhange was allegedly assaulted over a monetary dispute, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena youth leader Siddhesh Abhange was allegedly assaulted at Kopri Police Station in Thane. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points The incident stemmed from a monetary dispute involving Abhange and women in the textile business.

An argument escalated inside the police station, leading to the alleged attack by a businesswoman and her associate.

Police intervened to control the situation and are in the process of registering an FIR and recording statements.

The incident caused brief tension in the Kopri neighbourhood of Thane.

A high-voltage drama unfolded at the Kopri Police Station in Thane city on Monday night after Siddhesh Abhange, a youth leader affiliated with the ruling Shiv Sena, was allegedly assaulted inside the station premises, police said.

Escalation Of Dispute

The incident sparked brief tension across the Kopri neighborhood.

The altercation apparently stemmed from a monetary dispute between Abhange and some women engaged in the textile business, they said.

As the disagreement worsened, both parties approached the Kopri Police Station to resolve the matter. However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control when an argument broke out inside the station premises, said police.

A businesswoman accompanied by an associate allegedly attacked Abhange inside the police station, they said.

On-duty personnel quickly stepped in to separate the clashing parties and bring the situation under control.

Police authorities said the process of registering an FIR regarding the incident was underway, and statements from both sides were being recorded to investigate the assault.