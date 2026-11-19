Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC issued a sincere apology on Thursday after inadvertently tearing a photograph of party founder Bal Thackeray during a protest, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for legal action from the rival Sena-UBT faction.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Shaina NC (right) tears pages from Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging, and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443 during a press conference, Mumbai, November 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC apologised on Thursday for inadvertently tearing a paper with Bal Thackeray's photograph during a protest.

She expressed deep regret if her actions hurt Shiv Sainiks or Thackeray's admirers, emphasising her loyalty to the late founder.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a protest against Sonia Gandhi's remarks on V D Savarkar, where Shiv Sena leaders tore copies of Gandhi's memoir.

The act drew condemnation from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), leading to protests against Shaina NC on Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also demanded that Shaina be booked on charges of hurting people's sentiments, spreading hatred and creating tension in society by allegedly insulting "national icon" Bal Thackeray and "tearing" his photograph.

A day after a controversy erupted over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC tearing a paper bearing party founder late Bal Thackeray's photograph, she apologised for the act on Thursday.

She said if her actions inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Bal Thackeray's admirers, she sincerely apologised to them.

The Sena leader, however, stressed that she did not need anyone's certificate to prove her love and loyalty for the late party supremo.

Shaina NC's Apology And Loyalty

In a post on X, Shaina said Bal Thackeray was a father figure and had a god-like presence in her life.

"I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb's admirers, I sincerely apologise to them," she said.

"I first met Balasaheb when I was little. He was my father's closest friend. He had a very close bond with our family. We were fortunate to have his constant company and receive his blessings for many years. He also made a special effort to attend one of the most important moments of my life -- my wedding," she said in the post in which she also attached photographs of her and Thackeray during her wedding.

She described Thackeray as a unique and brilliant leader, not just of Maharashtra but of the entire country.

"A staunch nationalist, a devout and proud Hindu, and an ardent admirer of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He never compromised on the ideals of Hindutva and consistently took a firm and fearless stand against Congress ideology. This clarity, candour and blazing passion of his ideas have always inspired me," she said.

The Protest And The Faux Pas

Shaina found herself in an awkward situation on Wednesday when she inadvertently tore a paper with a photo of Bal Thackeray during a protest by her party colleagues against Sonia Gandhi's remarks about V D Savarkar in her memoir.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had organised a press conference where party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book -- Belonging: A Journey of Love. The party also sought to corner the rival Sena-UBT, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, which is at present a Congress ally.

Apart from Shaina, Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, Anand Dubey and others were present at the press conference.

The Sena leaders tore pages of the memoir. Photos of Sena -UBT leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, were also torn. Shaina, however, inadvertently tore a paper with a photograph of Bal Thackeray slapping an effigy of former Union minister and Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Someone pointed out to her the faux pas. Startled, she was seen whispering 'sorry', and putting the partly torn paper on the table.

Political Fallout And Condemnation

They protested against Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Hindutva ideologue Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.

Shaina's act drew condemnation from the opposition parties, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.

On Thursday, the Sena-UBT workers held protests against her in Mumbai. Hundreds of protesters, including women, gathered outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar, the headquarters of Sena-UBT, and raised slogans against Shaina NC, demanding an FIR against her.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut also demanded that Shaina be booked on charges of hurting people's sentiments, spreading hatred and creating tension in society by allegedly insulting "national icon" Bal Thackeray and "tearing" his photograph.