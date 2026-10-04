Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Corporator In Doctor Assault Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others in a significant doctor assault case, reinforcing the judiciary's commitment to protecting medical professionals from violence and intimidation.

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Key Points Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three co-accused surrendered after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail.

The Supreme Court overturned a Bombay High Court order, mandating their surrender by October 5.

The apex court stressed the importance of doctors' safety, stating they cannot work under threat of violence.

The ruling highlighted Mhatre's extensive criminal history, including serious charges like murder and attempt to murder.

The case involves the assault and verbal abuse of three doctors at a municipal hospital in Dombivli.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the doctor assault case, and three others surrendered before the trial court in Thane district on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail.

They were remanded to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan, officials said.

Supreme Court's Firm Stance On Bail

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Mhatre and his associates, Ramesh Pawar, Pramod alias Prakash Nikam, and Akshay Sharad Karande, set aside a Bombay High Court order on September 28, and asked them to surrender before the trial court by October 5.

A fifth accused, Sadhana Sanjay Karande, had already been remanded to judicial custody in Adharwadi Jail after a Kalyan court had denied her bail earlier.

Protecting Medical Professionals

The top court had noted that a doctor cannot be expected to exercise sound and independent judgment while working under the apprehension of physical violence, intimidation or coercion.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said in its detailed order that physical violence, intimidation or coercion cannot become a means of expressing dissatisfaction with medical treatment, securing compliance with a demand or raising grievance for an adverse medical outcome.

Accused's Criminal History Highlighted

Mhatre and three others are accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labour ward of the Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli in Thane district on July 6.

In the 36-page order, the bench detailed Mhatre's antecedents and said the courts below had failed to accord due consideration to his criminal history, against whom 18 cases are stated to have been registered, including those involving serious offences punishable under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code.