Shiv Sena corporator, aides remanded in police custody for assaulting doctors

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates have been remanded in police custody for allegedly assaulting doctors at a civic hospital in Thane, sparking outrage and raising concerns about public servant conduct.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three aides were remanded in police custody until July 13 for allegedly assaulting doctors. Photograph: X

Key Points A viral video showed Mhatre slapping and punching medical staff at a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital, triggering massive outrage.

Mhatre was produced in court in person after his request for a video conference appearance was denied.

The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and criminal intimidation.

The two doctors allegedly assaulted by Mhatre have tendered their resignations following the incident.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his three aides have been remanded in police custody till July 13 following their arrest for allegedly assaulting two doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital.

Mhatre was arrested by the police on July 8, Wednesday, while three of his associates involved in the episode were held a day earlier.

A viral video showed Mhatre slapping and punching medical officer Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe and hitting resident medical officer Dr Srishti Baviskar on her hand at the Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday evening, triggering massive outrage.

Court Proceedings And Remand

Following his arrest on Wednesday, Mhatre had complained of chest pain and was subsequently admitted to the Thane District Civil Hospital.

The police initially sought permission from the court to produce him via video conference. However, judicial magistrate first class K S Katkade at Kalyan turned down the request and directed the police to present him in person.

Accordingly, Mhatre was taken to the court from the hospital post lunch amid tight security.

The police were deployed in large numbers on the court premises and the courtroom was packed to the gills. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded all four accused in police custody till July 13.

Charges And Doctor Resignations

The four accused, along with a woman supporter, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting).

In the wake of the incident, the two doctors Mhatre is accused of assaulting have tendered their resignations.