HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Shirsat in deeper trouble as viral 'cash bag' video adds to IT heat

Shirsat in deeper trouble as viral 'cash bag' video adds to IT heat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 17:58 IST

x

A video Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat sitting in a room along with a partially opened bag containing what look like bundles of notes went viral on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan felicitates Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat (right) during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur, December 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shiv Sena minister rubbished the claim that it was a money bag, and insisted that it contained only clothes.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, who posted the video on X, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take note.

 

"I feel pity for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis! How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds? Helplessness has another name: Fadnavis!" Raut posted on X.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shirsat said, "The house seen in the video is my home. It shows I am sitting (clad in a banian) in my bedroom. My pet dog and a bag are also seen. This means that I have just returned from travel and removed my clothes. If I have to keep such a big bag of money, is there a dearth of cupboards? But they see (currency) notes even in a cloth bag," Shirsat said.

"Had there been money, I would have kept it in the cupboard," he said.

Asked if there were only clothes in the bag, the minister said, "Of course. There were clothes in it."

"Such claims won't affect my (political) career," he added.

The video surfaced a day after reports emerged of Shirsat facing scrutiny from the Income Tax department regarding a significant increase in his declared assets, which surged from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024.

The IT department has requested an explanation for this significant increase in his financial worth between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.

Shirsat told the media on Thursday that he has sought more time to reply to the notice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Asset jump: Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice
Asset jump: Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice
Maha leaders rebuke BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Maha leaders rebuke BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan sparks row in Maha; Fadnavis justifies dy CM
Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan sparks row in Maha; Fadnavis justifies dy CM
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer
Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD