Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister amid rift

Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse has said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the chief minister who resides in the hearts of people and they will see him leading the state again.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde_X/ANI Photo

Addressing a rally for local body polls in Nandurbar on Wednesday, the School Education Minister said, "Even today, if you ask people who is the chief minister that lies in their hearts, they will say it is Eknath ji Shinde."

"Do not worry. What is written in destiny again we will see Eknath Shinde leading Maharashtra," Bhuse said.

Shinde was a CM who would meet everyone even late in the night and worked for 20-22 hours a day, Bhuse further claimed.

His remarks come at a time when there is a strain in the ties between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, both part of the ruling Mahayuti, over induction of each other's leaders ahead of local body polls.

Shinde was the chief minister from 2022-2024 after leading a revolt that led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and a split in the Shiv Sena.

Following the Mahayuti's victory in the 2024 assembly polls, Devendra Fadnavis replaced Shinde, who had to remain content with the post of deputy chief minister.