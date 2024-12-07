News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Shinde wants home, talks underway on portfolio allocation: Sena MLA

Shinde wants home, talks underway on portfolio allocation: Sena MLA

Source: PTI
December 07, 2024 01:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded the crucial home department from the Bharatiya Janata Party and talks on portfolio allocation are in the progress, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra feputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lays a wreath at the statue of BR Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, December 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gogavale, an aide of Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena, said the cabinet expansion is likely to take place between December 11 and 16, just ahead of the winter session of the state legislature.

 

The winter session of the legislature will start in Nagpur, the state's second capital, from December 16.

"When Devendra Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister (in Shinde-led government), he also held the home department. Saheb (Shinde) has demanded the home and talks (on portfolio allocation) are in progress," Gogavale said.

Asked to whom the demand was made, Gogavale said it was probably Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The MLA from Mahad in Raigad district maintained that attempts are being made to change the portfolios held by the Shiv Sena in the previous Mahayuti government.

Gogavale hoped the talks on portfolio allocation would be over in the next two days.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a third time on Thursday at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, while Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as his deputies.

Barring the top three Mahayuti politicians, no other leader was administered the oath of office at the ceremony.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are constituents of the Mahayuti coalition which won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly in the last month's polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?
Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Fadnavis returns as CM with Shinde, Ajit as deputies
Fadnavis returns as CM with Shinde, Ajit as deputies
Act against Jaish chief Masood Azhar: India to Pak
Act against Jaish chief Masood Azhar: India to Pak
Allu Arjun announces Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim
Allu Arjun announces Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim
Man United's Amorim close to finding magic line-up
Man United's Amorim close to finding magic line-up
ECB's controversial stand over IPL NOC
ECB's controversial stand over IPL NOC
More like this
Podium finish for Shinde, settles for silver
Podium finish for Shinde, settles for silver
Shinde backs Fadnavis, says will work as a team
Shinde backs Fadnavis, says will work as a team

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances