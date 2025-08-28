HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Day after Uddhav, Fadnavis, Shinde visits Raj Thackeray for Ganesh festival

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 28, 2025 22:35 IST

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence here on the occasion of Ganesh festival, a day after his arch rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray paid a similar visit to his cousin.

IMAGE: File image of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Kindly note that the image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, Shinde took a veiled dig at Uddhav, saying that while he comes to Raj's residence every year some new people were seen there this time.

He said no political inference should be drawn from his visit to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief's residence.

 

"Everything need not be told publicly. Let secrets be secrets," he said.

When asked about Uddhav's visit to Raj's residence, Shinde said, "It is good. Insignificant people are taking note."

"Everyone should feel good when a family comes together. We extend best wishes to everyone," he said.

Uddhav visited Raj's residence on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in another sign of growing bonhomie between them.

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi accompanied Uddhav during the visit, which comes nearly two months after the long estranged cousins shared a stage in Mumbai after several years.

Uddhav's visit to Raj Thackeray's home, though on the occasion of Maharashtra's most popular festival, sent yet another clear signal of rapprochement between the Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of polls to local bodies, including the cash-rich Mumbai civic corporation.

Later, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader and political rival of Uddhav Thackeray, separately visited Raj's residence to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

The MNS leader hosts Lord Ganesh at his residence, 'Shivtirth', located in the city's Dadar area, every year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
