Shinde suspends Sena leader over attack on doctor, hospital staff

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken decisive action, suspending Shiv Sena Palghar city president Rahul Gharat following an alleged assault on hospital staff, highlighting the state's firm stance against violence in healthcare settings.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes a selfie with participants at Thane Varsha Marathon-2026, in Thane, Maharashtra, August 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde suspended Shiv Sena Palghar city president Rahul Gharat.

The suspension follows an alleged assault by Shiv Sena functionaries on hospital staff, including a doctor, at Relief Hospital in Palghar.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over medical bills for injured Dahi Handi participants.

Shinde condemned the violence, asserting that his party does not support attacks on healthcare professionals.

He emphasised that grievances must be addressed through legal means and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced the suspension of Shiv Sena Palghar city president Rahul Gharat over the attack on staffers at a private hospital, including a doctor, allegedly carried out by functionaries of his party.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the 28th Western Zonal Council meeting in Panaji, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, insisted his party would not support violence against doctors or other healthcare staff. "The incident in Palghar is extremely unfortunate. It is not right to assault doctors or other employees (of a hospital)," he stated.

Details Of The Palghar Hospital Incident

Shiv Sena functionaries and workers allegedly assaulted, abused and threatened staffers of Relief Hospital in Palghar, located adjoining Mumbai, in the wee hours of Sunday following a dispute over medical bills of injured Dahi Handi participants ('govindas').

Later in the day, more than a dozen Shiv Sena functionaries, including the party's Palghar district and city unit chiefs and an MLA's son, were booked. Of the 17 who were booked, 10 have been named, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, city chief Rahul Ramdas Gharat and MLA Rajendra Gavit's son Rohit, a police official said.

Shinde's Stance On Accountability And Law

Shinde said if there were any irregularities (in bills) concerning a patient, a complaint should have been lodged through legal channels instead of taking law into one's own hands. "The Shiv Sena will not support such behaviour," he asserted and announced the suspension of Gharat.

Shinde warned party workers that violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Expressing dismay over the incident, the deputy CM opined what happened in Palghar was extremely unfortunate and stressed physical assault or misconduct against doctors and medical staff can never be justified, and Shiv Sena will never support such actions.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister, in a statement issued in Mumbai, warned those involved in the Palghar incident would not be spared. Shinde insisted his party will never condone such incidents.

"The incident in Palghar is deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable," Shinde said in the statement.

He emphasised there was no place for violence in a democracy and grievances or disputes must be addressed through lawful remedies rather than intimidation or violence.

Shinde made it clear those involved in the incident would not be spared and strict action would be taken against those found responsible, irrespective of their position or political affiliation.

"No party worker or leader involved will be protected or shielded," he stressed.

Those found guilty would face disciplinary action, including suspension, as warranted, the Shiv Sena leader maintained, adding the law must take its course and everyone must respect it. Doctors and healthcare workers serve society and they must be able to perform their duties without fear, he said.