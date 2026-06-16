Shinde name omission triggers protests; BJP minister shown black flags

A significant political controversy has erupted in Navi Mumbai over the deliberate omission of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's name from official civic event invitations, sparking protests and exposing deep-seated political rivalries within the ruling alliance.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena workers protested the omission, waving black flags at BJP minister Ganesh Naik, whom they consider Shinde's political rival.

BJP MLA Manda Mhatre accused Ganesh Naik of sabotaging her projects and falsely claiming credit for health initiatives in her constituency.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Minister Pratap Sarnaik, alleged deliberate protocol breach and demanded action against responsible officers.

The omission of Maharashtra deputy CM and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde's name from official Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation invitation cards sparked a protest by Sena workers who waved black flags at Bharatiya Janata Party minister and Shinde's bete noire Ganesh Naik.

Separately, BJP MLA from Belapur, Manda Mhatre, claimed that the altered invitation falsely credited Naik by claiming that the projects were funded through his ministerial allocations.

The controversy erupted on Monday when it was discovered that Shinde's name was missing from the invitations distributed for the high-profile event.

Angered by the "insult", Shiv Sena workers showed black flags to Naik and shouted slogans hailing Shinde, the guardian minister of Thane district, outside the venue of the function dedicated to launching new civic health facilities.

Thane Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske claimed the omission of Shinde's name was deliberate. He claimed that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner had informed him that the civic administration had originally included Shinde's name as per official state protocol.

"However, the Mayor's office subsequently overrode the administration, dropping Shinde's name and circulating a revised invitation," Mhaske claimed, citing the civic chief.

Notably, the BJP holds the post of the mayor of Navi Mumbai, the stronghold of BJP leader and Shinde's bete noire, Ganesh Naik.

In protest against the protocol breach, Mhaske and local Shiv Sena leaders boycotted the function. "By cutting someone else's line, one cannot become big. One has to grow big by drawing a bigger line," Mhaske said while taking a dig at Naik.

Naik's political opponent and Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, who also belongs to the BJP, launched a scathing attack on him and his supporters. She accused them of systematically sabotaging her developmental work and projects.

Mhatre pointed out that even though the health projects being inaugurated on Monday fell directly within her constituency, the altered invitation issued by the Mayor's office falsely credited Naik by claiming the projects were funded through his ministerial allocations.

"Enough is enough," a furious Mhatre told reporters. "I will not tolerate this anymore and will give a befitting reply to these actions. I have already complained to the state leadership, but I will now approach the national leadership to intervene," she added.

Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik also expressed deep dissatisfaction over the developments.

"The issue had already been brought to the attention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CM had previously assured an enquiry into such matters, yet these insults are being repeated again and again. The protocol officer responsible for this blunder must be punished immediately," Sarnaik said.