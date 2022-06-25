News
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 25, 2022 14:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction on Saturday named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

IMAGE: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

Former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

The decision comes at a time when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding the executive meeting of Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government continues to be in a combative mode with 38 of its rebel MLAs are camping in Guwahati.

Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune on Saturday.

Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

"Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared," said Sanjay More, Shiv Sena Pune city head.

 

Following this, Pune Police issued an alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at offices related to Shiv Sena leaders in the city.

Mumbai Police also issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged 'malicious' withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him in a Guwahati hotel.

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shinde claimed that the security provided to the MLAs at their residence as well as to their family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge.

However, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refuted Shinde's claim of withdrawal of security.

"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless.No MLA's security has been withdrawn. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the Home Department has decided to provide security at the residence of MLAs to keep their families safe," said Patil.

Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from June 22.

