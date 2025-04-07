HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shinde joke row: Kunal Kamra moves HC against FIR

Shinde joke row: Kunal Kamra moves HC against FIR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 07, 2025 09:51 IST

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay high court, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai police for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Photograph: @kunalkamra88/X

Kamra moved the high court on April 5.

His plea has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The plea, filed through advocate Meenaz Kakalia, is likely to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal on April 21.

 

Kamra last month got interim transit anticipatory bail from the Madras high court in the case against him. He is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

The comedian has failed to appear before the Mumbai police for questioning despite three summons issued to him.

During a show, Kamra had taunted Shinde, without taking his name, using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai where he called him a gaddar (traitor).

The comedian went on to joke about how Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the police here registered the FIR against Kamra under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
