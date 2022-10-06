News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde faction to meet EC on Friday to claim Sena poll symbol ahead of bypoll

Shinde faction to meet EC on Friday to claim Sena poll symbol ahead of bypoll

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is set to meet the Election Commission on Friday to stake claim for the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol ahead of the Andheri East assembly bypoll in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses his faction of the Shiv sena on Dussehra, at the MMRDA ground in BKC, Mumbai, October 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move by the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is seen as a bid to deny the 'bow and arrow' election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray group which has decided to field Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, for the November 3 bypoll.

"We are meeting the Election Commission on Friday in connection with the party election symbol," Rahul Shewale, leader of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha, told PTI.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll necessitated due to the death of Ramesh Latke.

Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have decided to support the candidate of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, their coalition partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Shinde had raised a banner of revolt against Thackeray for entering into an "unnatural alliance" with the Congress and NCP. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, leading to the resignation of Thackeray from the post of Maharashtra chief minister.

Twelve of the 18 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena also came out in support of Shinde, who later claimed to be the leader of original Shiv Sena.

The Andheri East bypoll is the first after Shinde and the BJP unseated the MVA government in June, and is considered by political analysts as a precursor to settling of claims by Shinde and Thackeray to be the "real Shiv Sena".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ravan, Katappa, betrayal... Jibes in rival Sena rallies
Ravan, Katappa, betrayal... Jibes in rival Sena rallies
From BKC and Shivaji Park: A Tale of Two Sena Rallies
From BKC and Shivaji Park: A Tale of Two Sena Rallies
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
Cricket South Africa have a packed summer of 2022-23
Cricket South Africa have a packed summer of 2022-23
India abstains from UN rights panel vote on Sri Lanka
India abstains from UN rights panel vote on Sri Lanka
How do we ensure road safety, HC asks after mishap
How do we ensure road safety, HC asks after mishap
Big talent pool toughens selectors' job: Laxman
Big talent pool toughens selectors' job: Laxman
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra

Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra

It was revolt, not betrayal: Shinde responds to Uddhav

It was revolt, not betrayal: Shinde responds to Uddhav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances