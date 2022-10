Shinde faction takes over Shiv Sena 'shakha' in Thane after paying off dues

A Shiv Sena 'shakha' (area office) in Dombivali in Thane district, Maharashtra, which was at the centre of a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party, has been taken over by functionaries of the latter after payment of pending dues to the landowner.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mieknathshinde/Twitter

Workers from both groups used to routinely assemble at the office to lay claim to it, often resulting in fights and tension in the area, officials said.

A Shinde faction functionary said the possession of the 'shakha' was taken after pending payments were made to the landowner and relevant documents have been submitted to the local police station to formalise the issue.