News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde faction takes over Shiv Sena 'shakha' in Thane after paying off dues

Shinde faction takes over Shiv Sena 'shakha' in Thane after paying off dues

Source: PTI
October 27, 2022 19:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Shiv Sena 'shakha' (area office) in Dombivali in Thane district, Maharashtra, which was at the centre of a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party, has been taken over by functionaries of the latter after payment of pending dues to the landowner.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mieknathshinde/Twitter

Workers from both groups used to routinely assemble at the office to lay claim to it, often resulting in fights and tension in the area, officials said.

 

A Shinde faction functionary said the possession of the 'shakha' was taken after pending payments were made to the landowner and relevant documents have been submitted to the local police station to formalise the issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
Omicron BA.2 less fatal than original, Delta variants
Omicron BA.2 less fatal than original, Delta variants
IndiGo allowed to wet lease wide-body planes
IndiGo allowed to wet lease wide-body planes
SKY Shines Bright At SCG!
SKY Shines Bright At SCG!
Pacer Wasim Jr picked 4/24 to leave Zimbabwe clueless
Pacer Wasim Jr picked 4/24 to leave Zimbabwe clueless
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In 100 days, Shinde reverses Uddhav's half dozen orders

In 100 days, Shinde reverses Uddhav's half dozen orders

Not just future of Sena but democracy at stake: Uddhav

Not just future of Sena but democracy at stake: Uddhav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances