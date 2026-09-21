Home  » News » Shimla Police Crack Down On Drug Traffickers' Illegally Acquired Assets

Shimla Police Crack Down On Drug Traffickers' Illegally Acquired Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 21, 2026 19:35 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Shimla Police have made a significant move against organised crime, seizing assets worth Rs 4.13 crore from 19 drug traffickers and their associates, all allegedly acquired through the illicit drug trade.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Shimla Police seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore from 19 drug traffickers and their associates.
  • The assets, including properties and luxury vehicles, were allegedly acquired using proceeds from illegal drug trade.
  • The action stems from an August 2026 arrest and subsequent financial investigation under the NDPS Act.
  • Police traced backward and forward linkages of the drug network to identify illicitly gained wealth.
  • In 2026, Shimla district police have seized a total of Rs 12.52 crore in assets across 15 NDPS cases.

Police have seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore belonging to 19 drug traffickers and their associates, allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illegal drug trade, officials said on Monday. The assets include two residential plots, two houses, an apartment, a home-stay and several vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon.

Investigation Uncovers Illicit Wealth

Addressing the media, ASP, Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said the action followed the arrest of several individuals with 6.5 grams of chitta (heroin) from a hotel near the Old Bus Stand on August 14, 2026. "A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation was subsequently opened," she said.

 

During the probe, officials said police traced the drug network's backward and forward linkages and conducted a detailed financial investigation, examining the accused individuals' and their associates' properties and financial dealings. The investigation also revealed that the nine accused and their 10 associates acquired multiple assets without any legitimate source of income to account for the purchases. "Police found that the assets were allegedly purchased using money acquired through the drug trade. Further investigation is underway," the ASP said.

"So far in 2026, the district police have seized assets worth Rs 12.52 crore belonging to 68 accused individuals and their associates in 15 NDPS cases. The seized assets include residential and commercial plots, residential apartments, commercial shops, luxury and commercial vehicles, bank deposits, cash and gold ornaments," the ASP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

drug traffickingasset seizurendps actshimla policeillegal drug trade

More From Rediff

The Importance Of Veer Guardian

The Importance Of Veer Guardian
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday

Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday

Related Stories

Himachal Pradesh Police Freeze Drug Dealers' Assets

Himachal Pradesh Police Freeze Drug Dealers' Assets

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers