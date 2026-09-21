Shimla Police Crack Down On Drug Traffickers' Illegally Acquired Assets

Shimla Police have made a significant move against organised crime, seizing assets worth Rs 4.13 crore from 19 drug traffickers and their associates, all allegedly acquired through the illicit drug trade.

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Key Points Shimla Police seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore from 19 drug traffickers and their associates.

The assets, including properties and luxury vehicles, were allegedly acquired using proceeds from illegal drug trade.

The action stems from an August 2026 arrest and subsequent financial investigation under the NDPS Act.

Police traced backward and forward linkages of the drug network to identify illicitly gained wealth.

In 2026, Shimla district police have seized a total of Rs 12.52 crore in assets across 15 NDPS cases.

Police have seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore belonging to 19 drug traffickers and their associates, allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illegal drug trade, officials said on Monday. The assets include two residential plots, two houses, an apartment, a home-stay and several vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon.

Investigation Uncovers Illicit Wealth

Addressing the media, ASP, Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said the action followed the arrest of several individuals with 6.5 grams of chitta (heroin) from a hotel near the Old Bus Stand on August 14, 2026. "A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation was subsequently opened," she said.

During the probe, officials said police traced the drug network's backward and forward linkages and conducted a detailed financial investigation, examining the accused individuals' and their associates' properties and financial dealings. The investigation also revealed that the nine accused and their 10 associates acquired multiple assets without any legitimate source of income to account for the purchases. "Police found that the assets were allegedly purchased using money acquired through the drug trade. Further investigation is underway," the ASP said.

"So far in 2026, the district police have seized assets worth Rs 12.52 crore belonging to 68 accused individuals and their associates in 15 NDPS cases. The seized assets include residential and commercial plots, residential apartments, commercial shops, luxury and commercial vehicles, bank deposits, cash and gold ornaments," the ASP said.