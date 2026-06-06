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Shimla Police Arrest UP Man Under POCSO Act After Minor's Family Complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 22:39 IST

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Shimla police have swiftly arrested a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident under the stringent POCSO Act following serious allegations of misbehaviour with a minor, highlighting the critical importance of child protection laws and responsible public conduct.

Key Points

  • An Uttar Pradesh resident, Ubaid (22), was arrested in Shimla under the POCSO Act following a complaint.
  • The minor's family alleged misbehaviour by the accused at his shop, prompting swift police action.
  • Police registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
  • Authorities warned against spreading misinformation after locals publicly paraded two other individuals who were not involved in the incident.

An Uttar Pradesh resident has been arrested on Saturday under the POCSO Act here following allegations of "misbehaviour" by the minor's family, police said. The accused, Ubaid (22), a native of UP, was presently residing in Krishnanagar.

Police Action And Public Reaction

According to police, the family of the girl had filed a complaint against the accused, who is a known of the family and alleged that he called their daughter to his shop where he misbehaved with her. Taking swift action, police then registered a case under section 8 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

 

The incident also irked several locals who publicly paraded two UP residents over the matter. However, police have stated that both the individuals had nothing to do with the victim and no complaint has been filed against them. Police further warned of stern legal action against those who will be found spreading misinformation and rumours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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