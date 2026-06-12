Shigella infection claims woman's life in Kerala; 18 new cases reported

Laboratory tests later confirmed that she had been infected with Shigella, officials said. With this, the number of Shigella-linked deaths in Kerala has risen to two this month. One death was reported last month.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 59-year-old woman in Malappuram district has died of a Shigella infection, the Kerala health department confirmed on Friday.

Key Points Officials reported 18 fresh cases of the bacterial disease across the state. The deceased, identified as Sarojini, died at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on June 9.

According to health department data, 18 new Shigella cases were reported across the state earlier in the day.

One case each was reported from Kattipara, Ulliyeri, Payyoli and Perambra in Kozhikode district.

Officials also reported 18 fresh cases of the bacterial disease across the state.

The deceased, identified as Sarojini, died at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on June 9.

Laboratory tests later confirmed that she had been infected with Shigella, officials said. With this, the number of Shigella-linked deaths in Kerala has risen to two this month. One death was reported last month.

According to health department data, 18 new Shigella cases were reported across the state earlier in the day.

Seven cases were reported from Chuliyode in Wayanad district.

One case each was reported from Kattipara, Ulliyeri, Payyoli and Perambra in Kozhikode district.

Similarly, one case each was reported from Edakkara, Morayur and Keezhattur in Malappuram district, while two cases were reported from Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

One case each was also confirmed in Pozhikara in Kollam district and Navaikulam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

With the latest additions, Kerala has reported 132 confirmed Shigella cases so far this year.

Another 75 cases are suspected, officials said.

Health officials in Wayanad said the seven newly confirmed cases in the district were among students of a school, taking the total number of infected children there to 16.

District medical officer Dr K T Rekha said disease surveillance, preventive measures and awareness activities had been intensified in the district.

The health condition of all 16 infected children is satisfactory, she said.

Rekha advised children showing symptoms to minimise contact with others and urged parents and guardians to take precautions to prevent transmission.

She also asked the public not to self-medicate and to seek treatment at nearby health centres if symptoms develop.

The DMO urged people to strictly follow health department guidelines, maintain personal hygiene, and ensure the cleanliness of their surroundings and food.

The district administration had earlier declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in Shigella-affected and adjoining areas until June 14.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.

It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected individuals.