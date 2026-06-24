Iran missile programme excluded from US-Iran MoU: Pak PM Sharif

Despite the MoU, Iran's missile programme remains a major concern for Israel, which faced hundreds of missiles during the recent conflict.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left), during high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Sharif asserted Iran's right to possess missiles, stating its defence capability is not negotiable.

The US and Iran signed an MoU to restore peace in West Asia and advance regional security talks.

Pakistan played an "honest and sincere mediator" role in facilitating the US-Iran peace process.

Iranian President Pezeshkian highlighted strengthened Pakistan-Iran relations based on trust.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran does not contain any provision related to Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

Sharif made these remarks following delegation-level talks during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was in Pakistan for a one-day state visit.

Responding to a question about Iran's nuclear and missile technology, Sharif stated that he would say "without fear of contradiction that Iran's ballistic missile program was not a subject of discussion between the US and Iran...It was not on the table."

"It is not possible that others have missiles and Iran does not have them," he said.

Iran's missile programme remains a major concern for Israel, which faced hundreds of missiles during the recent conflict.

"Our missiles do not like at all to be talked about by anyone," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with the state TV last week.

"Iranian missiles are only for firing, not for negotiations. Iran's defence capability will not be discussed in any way, in any process or with any party," he had said.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Prime Minister Sharif also said that "the peace deal between the US and Iran would bring a new era in the region."

He thanked Iran for showing trust in Pakistan. He praised the Iranian nation for showing unity and dignity during the entire crisis.

Recalling the Islamabad MoU, the premier said it is "a matter of great happiness that this war has come to an end, which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond".

The prime minister hailed the "sagacious" leadership of Pezeshkian and his colleagues, and highlighted Pakistan's role as an "honest and sincere mediator" in the US-Iran peace process.

Referring to the US-Iran technical talks held in Switzerland, he said, "God-willing, this arrangement will usher in a new era of peace, stability and prosperity for this entire region."

He also announced that he will visit Iran next month to attend the funeral of assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian said that relations between Pakistan and Iran are based on trust and mutual respect, and the recent events have given a new direction to these ties.