'She always lied': Brother-in-law blasts Sonam Raghuvanshi in honeymoon murder case

'If I am summoned by the Meghalaya police or any court there in connection with my brother's murder, I will definitely go. I want justice for my late brother. Therefore, I will do whatever I can,' Vipin Raghuvanshi said.

IMAGE: Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi. Photograph: X

Key Points The Supreme Court has questioned Sonam's conduct in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam was advised by the Supreme Court to surrender and face trial for the murder during their Meghalaya honeymoon.

Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin, alleges Sonam and her family have consistently lied about the murder.

Vipin Raghuvanshi expresses full faith in the judiciary and is committed to seeking justice for his brother.

Sonam was previously arrested and held in judicial custody before being released on bail, which the Meghalaya government has challenged.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi who was killed during his honeymoon, has claimed that the victim's wife Sonam had been lying regarding his suspicious death from the beginning.

The Supreme Court on July 22, Wednesday, questioned Sonam's conduct and advised her to surrender and face trial for the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025.

Family Seeks Justice In Murder Case

Speaking to PTI in Indore, Sonam's brother-in-law Vipin said, "Sonam....and her family members have always lied about my younger brother's murder."

His family has full faith in the judiciary, he added.

Vipin has visited Meghalaya several times since his brother's death.

"If I am summoned by the Meghalaya police or any court there in connection with my brother's murder, I will definitely go. I want justice for my late brother. Therefore, I will do whatever I can," Vipin added.

Sonam, arrested on June 9, 2025, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband, remained in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months before being released on bail.

The Meghalaya government has challenged the bail before the Supreme Court.