Shashi Tharoor slammed on social media for 'drama' remark on Nepal floods

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has ignited a social media storm after describing the devastating Nepal flash floods as "drama," prompting widespread criticism for his insensitive choice of words.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faced severe criticism on his remarks about the Nepal flash floods. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faced severe criticism for calling the Nepal flash floods "drama."

Social media users widely condemned Tharoor's choice of words as insensitive, despite his detailed account of the disaster.

The floods in northern Nepal's Rasuwa district caused widespread destruction, including damaged infrastructure and an estimated 2,000 missing persons.

Tharoor expressed support for Indian government relief efforts and concern for victims, including Indian tourists on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

Critics highlighted the irony of a renowned wordsmith like Tharoor using such a term for a natural calamity.

Famed for his mastery over the English language, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself in an unusual spot on August 27, Thursday -- panned for describing the Nepal flash floods as "drama that had taken place in the hills" and overlooking the nuance of the words.

The comment led to a veritable backlash on social media with one post questioning the "poor choice of words for someone with such a rich vocabulary" and others labelling him insensitive.

Shashi Tharoor's Initial Statement on Nepal Floods

Tharoor, who is in Nepal, expressed concern over the disaster in a post on X and said, "Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage."

He went on to say, "A severe, sudden flash flood struck northern Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, causing widespread destruction along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. Global warming and/or an earthquake in Tibet may have caused a large chunk of a glacier to break off and fall into the valley below, experts surmise."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he learned on arrival of the loss of life and the fact that some 2,000 or more people are estimated to be missing.

Devastation Caused by Nepal Flash Floods

Raging floodwaters destroyed at least 19 motorable bridges, washed away roughly 40 km of the Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi highway, and heavily damaged eight operational hydropower projects, Tharoor said.

"I fully support the Indian government's immediate pledge of relief assistance. Nepal needs all the help it can get," he said.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones, who include large numbers of Indian tourists, including a hundred performing the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. Prayers for the missing; may they be rescued soon," the Congress leader said.

Public Outcry Over 'Drama' Remark

Notwithstanding the larger message, many social media users picked on his use of words: "blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills".

"Was nature's fury a 'drama'? How can you be so insensitive in your choice of words? What good is knowing the dictionary if you don't know what to say when? Your 'sympathy' seems like the drama here!" a user said.

Another user said, "Sir, you are shakespeare of Indian English. Is the usage of the word "DRAMA" in the second sentence of first para is appropriate?" An X user said the use of ''unaware of the drama'' was a "poor choice of words for someone with such a rich vocabulary".

"Mr.Exasperating Farrago - Is this 'drama'?" a user said, recalling the unusual word, meaning "confused mixture", that the wordsmith-author-politician introduced to our daily lexicon. "Drama?? You are a wordsmith and this is what you came up with? Really...," another post read.