Sharmila shifts daughter's wedding venue after brother Jagan's refusal

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila has opted to change her daughter's wedding venue, moving it from a property her brother, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, refused to allow, highlighting a significant family and political rift.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila along with party leaders and workers stage a sit-in protest after being stopped by police during their planned 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march over alleged voter deletions, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, October 10, 2026. Photograph: @realyssharmila X/ANI Photo

Key Points YS Sharmila decided on Saturday to move her daughter's wedding venue.

The decision came after her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, recently refused his Bengaluru property for the event.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cited security reasons for not letting out the Yelahanka Palace.

Sharmila stated the move was to make the wedding non-controversial and avoid quarrels.

Sharmila claims 100 percent ownership of the Yelahanka property as per family asset apportionment.

Days after her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refused to allow his Bengaluru property to be used for her daughter's wedding, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila on Saturday said she has decided to organise the ceremony elsewhere as it is incumbent upon her to make the event non-controversial.

Family Rift Over Wedding Venue

Reddy had recently cited security reasons to refuse to let out the Yelahanka Palace for the wedding ceremony of his niece Anjili Reddy in Bengaluru.

"Considering the developments surrounding the wedding venue, it is incumbent upon us to conduct the wedding in a non-controversial manner without any quarrels. Hence, we have decided to organise Anjili Reddy and Somala Raghuram Reddy's wedding away from Yelahanka home," Sharmila said in a post on X.

However, she claimed that the Yelahanka property belongs 100 percent to her as per the apportionment of family assets.