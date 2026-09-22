Sharjeel Imam granted interim bail for 7 days to attend relatives' weddings

Student activist Sharjeel Imam has been granted seven days' interim bail by a Delhi court to attend his cousins' weddings, despite facing serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

IMAGE: Student activist Sharjeel Imam (centre) arrives at the airport following a 10-day interim bail by a Delhi Court, in Patna, March 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Student activist Sharjeel Imam granted seven days' interim bail by a Delhi court.

Bail allows Imam to attend his cousins' weddings in Delhi and Bihar from October 4 to 10.

Delhi Police opposed the plea, citing serious charges under UAPA related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Court imposed strict conditions, including restrictions on social media and contact with witnesses or media.

Imam must surrender to jail authorities on the evening of October 10.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted seven days' interim bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam to attend the weddings of his two cousins in Delhi and Bihar.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai allowed Imam's application seeking interim bail, saying that it was only his second such plea and that it was being sought for attending the marriage of his cousins.

In an order, the court said, "Considering the fact that this is only the second application of the applicant for interim bail and that too for the purpose of attending the marriage of his real cousins, the court deems it appropriate to grant him the desired relief".

Conditions For Interim Release

The court granted him interim bail from October 4 to October 10 on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

According to the order, Imam's cousins -- Danish Imam and Fahad Imam -- are scheduled to get married on October 4 in New Delhi and October 7 in Sasaram, Bihar, respectively.

The pre-wedding ceremonies, including mehendi, marwa and haldi, are scheduled to take place at Imam's family residence in Kako in Bihar's Jehanabad, from October 1 to 3.

Special public prosecutor Anirudh Mishra, appearing for the Delhi police, opposed the plea, submitting that the allegations against Imam were serious and his regular bail applications had been dismissed several times.

He also argued that the Imam's presence at the weddings was not necessary and said he could seek interim bail repeatedly on the grounds of marriages of his several cousins.

The court, however, noted that the investigating officer had verified the marriages of Danish Imam and Fahad Imam and that they were to be solemnised on October 4 and 7.

Background Of The Case

The court directed Imam not to contact any witness or person connected with the case and barred him from using social media or coming in contact with any media person during the interim bail period.

He was also directed to meet only his family members, relatives and friends and remain at the places where the wedding ceremonies and accommodation for guests were arranged.

Imam has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The violence, which erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, left 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

The court directed Imam to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent on the evening of October 10, after which a report is to be filed before the court.