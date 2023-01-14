News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Yadav cremated at his ancestral village in MP

Sharad Yadav cremated at his ancestral village in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

IMAGE: Family members and relatives of former union minister Sharad Yadav mourn near his mortal remains at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The mortal remains of the former Union minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini in his ancestral village Ankhmau at around 5 pm.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

 

Earlier in the day, Yadav's body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and others.

The mortal remains were taken to Ankhmau by road.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sharad Yadav: Socialist known for stitching alliances
Sharad Yadav: Socialist known for stitching alliances
Why I Wanted To Change The Preamble
Why I Wanted To Change The Preamble
'This government is socialist in Indira-Morarji mould'
'This government is socialist in Indira-Morarji mould'
CBI raids Sisodia's office, they're welcome, he tweets
CBI raids Sisodia's office, they're welcome, he tweets
Deportation drama motivated Djokovic last season
Deportation drama motivated Djokovic last season
China logs nearly 60,000 Covid deaths in last 30 days
China logs nearly 60,000 Covid deaths in last 30 days
Hockey WC: Netherlands, NZ make winning start
Hockey WC: Netherlands, NZ make winning start
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Former JD-U chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

Former JD-U chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

There are 2 JD-Us, original with me: Sharad Yadav

There are 2 JD-Us, original with me: Sharad Yadav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances