Sharad Yadav cremated at his ancestral village in MP

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

IMAGE: Family members and relatives of former union minister Sharad Yadav mourn near his mortal remains at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The mortal remains of the former Union minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini in his ancestral village Ankhmau at around 5 pm.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Earlier in the day, Yadav's body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and others.

The mortal remains were taken to Ankhmau by road.