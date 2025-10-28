Sharad Pawar's party sees red over audit of sugar funds

The Maharashtra government has sought information about the utilisation of funds by the Sharad Pawar-headed Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), drawing criticism from the NCP-SP, though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was a routine process.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar claimed Fadnavis's order to form a committee was not part of a routine process but indicated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had "now turned its attention to Baramati after Thane."

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is the president of VSI, a research institute catering to the sugar industry, while deputy chief minister and rival NCP chief Ajit Pawar is a member of its board of directors.

Baramati in Pune district is the Pawar family's stronghold, while Thane is the political turf of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra's Sugar Commissioner Sanjay Kolte said, "We generally collect Re 1 per tonne of crushed sugarcane from sugar mills for VSI, and these funds are used for research and development activities. In a cabinet meeting held on September 30, instructions were given to form a committee to check how these funds are being utilised.

"On Monday, we received the minutes of the meeting, and accordingly, a committee will be formed," he said.

Asked if there was any complaint over the utilisation of funds, Kolte answered in the negative.

In a post on X, Rohit Pawar said the VSI has played a major role in the development of sugar industry in the state.

The institute, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and other leaders, has been working for the welfare of farmers for several years, he said.

"The CM's order to conduct an inquiry into the institute is not a routine process. It shows that after Thane, the BJP has turned its attention to Baramati. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in his speech that the BJP does not need crutches, and now the CM has ordered an inquiry into VSI. Is this not an attempt to reduce the dependence on crutches?" the legislator said, hinting that the BJP's allies were being targeted.

When the Opposition provides evidence of corruption worth crores of rupees, the government remains silent, but it chooses to target a reputed institute, he said.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, told reporters elsewhere that the notice issued to the Vasantdada Sugar Institute was not for the purpose of any probe, but a routine request seeking financial information.

"It is not a probe, but (sugar commissioner) only sought information regarding the funds given to the VSI by levying a duty on sugar factories. There is nothing wrong with asking any institute to account for the funds it has received," the chief minister said.